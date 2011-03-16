Superyacht Quinta Essentia (YN 14955) is the largest and one of the most powerful Heesen yachts to be launched so far. Project managed by Nakhimov, Quinta Essentia will be able to reach a notable top speed of 24 knots through her dual 4.300KW, MTU 20V 4000 M93L diesel engines.

This is the first in the range of 55m sophisticated semi-displacement, hard-chine hulls created in consultation with Van Oossanen Associates and Heesen’s in-house naval architects with sleek exterior lines by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects.

Her exterior design features a pelican beak bow and reverse sheer with a colour scheme combination of a custom metallic dark red Awlgrip paint that is combined with a shade of oyster white. This custom collaboration among the owner and Dobroserdov Design works to encapsulate the owner’s passions of Tuscan wines, a colour scheme also used on her exquisite limo tenders from Vaudrey Miller.

The discrete luxury of Quinta Essentia’s interior was conceived by designer Ken Freivokh and further developed by Michela Reverber, who was responsible for the detailing and interior decoration.

Commenting on this design collaboration, Nakhimov’s principal, Sergei Dorboserdov explains, “Ken was asked to create a futuristic interior in the minimalist style and while this resulted in an extremely attractive and conceptual design, the owners felt that the modern style was too stark. For this reason the owners introduced the Italian designer, Michela Reverberi to the Quinta Essentia project with a brief to make the atmosphere more intimate.”

Sergei Dorboserdov continues, “Although the general arrangement and some major details by Freivokh remain (to name just a few the signature bedside tables and the striking atrium and its staircase), Michela created a completely new interior style incorporating the colour palette and atmosphere that met the owners’ taste and wishes.”

Quinta Essentia’s design offers some notably luxurious features, such as the largest owners’ stateroom seen on any of Heesen’s yachts, which has been a personal input of the owner. In size it is comparable to those found on yachts of over 80 metres, while she is also the first in the Heesen fleet to sport a tender bat that can be flooded to allow easy launching and recovery of the tenders, and a swimming pool on the main deck that is filled by a waterfall. The gym and spa facilities, including a steam room and a massage room, play a key role on the sun deck.

Superyacht Quinta Essentia is set for delivery to her owners toward the end of May, following intensive sea trials in the North Sea. She will also be available for charter through the Monaco office of Nakhimov Yachts.