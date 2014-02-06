The yacht, which was launched during a private ceremony at the Heesen shipyard in Oss, features advanced aluminium hull technology, powerful performance, uncompromising interior design and peerless Dutch construction standards.

She has been billed as offering “the optimum balance of comfort and power”, with marble bathrooms among her luxurious interior design features, whilst boasting an impressive speed capability of 27.5 knots.

Built for private use, the vessel’s sun deck offers maximum space for relaxing and dining. Her open flybridge layout gives a huge 85 square metres of deck space that includes a helm station and a shaded dining area that is protected even underway by glass side panels.

Bespoke teak furniture, including a built-in teppanyaki grill, completes the upper deck. Inside, a 10 metre long saloon includes a large square lounge and a dining area aft adjacent to full-height glazed doors. With the doors open, guests can dine inside while enjoying fresh air and panoramic views.

A total of ten guests can sleep in five cabins, comprising a full-beam main deck master, two full-beam VIP doubles and two twin cabins on the lower deck, all of which house marble ensuite bathrooms.

M/Y Galatea will be tested in the North Sea and be delivered to her owners at the end of next month.