Her sleek, 45-metre aluminium hull, powered by two MTU 16V diesel engines, will slice through the sea at a thundering top speed of 30 knots. With long, angular lines soaring like a javelin from her knuckle bow through to the transom, she is yet another high calibre, successful design by Omega Architects.

A performance yacht with not only power but also sophistication is what makes Amore Mio so special and sets her apart from every other sportster. The motto is simple: power with comfort. On every level, inside and on deck, this yacht has been designed to provide the very rare combination of space, speed, style and safety.

The solidity and integrity of the semi-displacement aluminium hull, designed by Heesen in-house naval architects, provide both rapid acceleration and smooth power, so owners and guests arrive at their destination stirred but not shaken. With a range of 2.750nm Amore Mio can cross the Mediterranean with ease, or cruise the entire length of the Caribbean from St. Barths to Grenada stopping at as many islands as the owner chooses and on only one tank of fuel.

Amore Mio’s impressive 90sqm top deck is both fly bridge and sun deck, with al fresco dining and a teppanyaki station. There are two lounge areas with cosy armchairs and coffee tables, and plenty of room for outdoor exercising while admiring spectacular sky and sea views.

Designed by Cristiano Gatto, the interior of Amore Mio is a fusion of contemporary style and sophisticated elegance all blended in a very cosy environment. Precious details are incorporated in the design and contribute to the warmth and cosiness of the ambiance. A notable example of the design details is the use of flamed American walnut, open grain veneers in book-matched style in the furniture and tabletops. All the doors have a precious inlaid sculpted and lacquered panel that gives them a distinctive character and the stone used on board comes from the same block of breccia perlato, a limestone that incorporates many organic elements such as shells and other fossils.

Ten guests can be accommodated in five staterooms all with en-suite bathrooms. The master suite is traditionally located on the main deck forward, and features a relaxation corner with a large built-in, curved sofa on the starboard side, and vanity table on the port side. The bathroom is equipped with a large marble-lined shower stall. The remaining guest cabins, two twins and two double cabins, are located on the lower deck.

A 5.9m Boesch mahogany tender will be housed in the garage and launched thanks to the Heesen traditional Teflon slide, which saves considerable head room. Amore Mio will be intensively tested in the North Sea and delivered to her owners by the end of January 2016.