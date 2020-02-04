Having hit the water for the first time, Electra will undergo extensive sea trials in the North Sea ahead of her delivery in April this year. She boasts a distinctive exterior and a progressive, ultra-efficient shallow-draft hull. In line with her predecessor, Electra is fitted with a number of innovative features in design and technology, including her hybrid propulsion package combined with conventional diesel propulsion and efficient diesel-electric.

Electra’s propulsion system renders her much quieter and more fuel-efficient than traditional diesel engine systems, offering her Owner cost-saving benefits as well as a choice of power management, in the form of four different cruising modes.

In line with the most desirable vessels hitting the water this year, Electra’s Gross Tonnage comes to just under 500GT, giving her the ability to reach remarkable top speeds. Meanwhile, her exterior design has been penned by the renowned hand of Frank Laupman, of Omega Architects, made up of a near-vertical bow, striking lines and extensive use of glass and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Electra’s interior has been crafted with the utmost style and craft by Italian designer Cristiano Gatto, to give a contemporary and calming feel to this home-at-sea.