Heesen was the first shipyard to apply the FDHF to superyachts, starting with the revolutionary 65m Galactica Star, and continued with the 42m Alive, 55m Azamanta, and 50m Sibelle projects. Because of this expertise, it is being used in more and more examples and forms.

Project Nova, unlike Galactica Star, is not designed for exceptionally high speeds. Instead, the ultra-efficient hull form provides the lower speeds typically associated with traditional displacement hulls, but with vastly lower fuel consumption.

The result is an exceptionally high-performance and supremely comfortable displacement yacht with reduced environmental impact. However, Project Nova is not just an ultra-efficient, low fuel-burning yacht. She also adds a new dimension to luxury: silence.

Project Nova perfectly combines fuel efficiency with quiet cruising thanks to her hybrid propulsion system. With her two water cooled DC electric shaft motors of 127 kW each, Project Nova can cruise at speeds up to 9 knots using the generators alone.

The hybrid propulsion system offers some additional advantages. On longer passages and across a wide range of speeds up to 15.7 knots, the shaft motors can be used as generators to provide the hotel loads, meaning the generators can be switched off with a consequent saving in fuel. In boost mode (main engines plus the shaft motors), Project Nova will gain an additional 0.6 knots, bringing the maximum speed to 16.3 knots.

This stunning piece of technology is wrapped in an elegant design package with exterior lines by Omega Architects and interior styling by Sinot Yacht Design. Project Nova’s exterior lines break with Heesen yachts of the past, but still retain the sense of seaworthiness and performance that has become our trademark. Her vertical bow, for example, is not just a styling exercise: it also serves to reduce the vertical acceleration that causes discomfort for guests on board.

Twelve guests will be accommodated in six staterooms and will have plenty of outdoor space for enjoying life at sea. Project Nova is available for purchase and is scheduled to be delivered in Spring 2017 after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.