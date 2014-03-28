We took the opportunity to catch up with Sales Manager Robert Drontmann on the first day of the 2014 China Rendez-Vous to discuss Heesen's reputation in China and what we can expect to see this year.

"We sold Azuro very recently. She’s a 50 metre semi-displacement yacht with a speed of approximately 23 knots, and designed by Omega", explains Robert Drontmann, "We’re actually launching it tomorrow".

After recently selling the 50 metre project Azuro, which sees its launch today, Heesen have been experiencing a string of successful sales and launches - so what do they attribute their success to?

"It’s a very strong brand, it’s well known. We specialise in faster boats built in all aluminium" Explains Robert, "one strong point is that we’re a strong company, who sometimes build to speculation – this means we can make the delivery time smaller which is a big asset for us. People can make a choice and have a boat delivered in a very short time. This for us is a really strong point for Heesen."

To celebrate the launch of Azuro and further their, already strong, brand in China, Heesen Yachts are showcasing at the 2014 China Rendez-Vous. To learn more, watch the full interview above.

