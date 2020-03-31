In a statement which called for togetherness and determination in face of an unprecedented and faceless enemy, Heesen outlined the heightened security procedures it has implemented to safeguard personnel onsite.

2020 had started strongly for Heesen with the launch and sale of its second hybrid superyacht, 50m Electra. With 13 superyachts totalling 731 linear metres in length currently under construction, Heesen carries great momentum forward into the future, and the renowned shipyard stresses that there will be a future for business in this industry as we adapt to cope with the COVID-19 challenge.

The full statement from Heesen Yachts is as follows:

In these exceptional times of concern and uncertainty, we are reaching out to you to assure you we are here to weather this unprecedented challenge together.

At Heesen, today more than ever, the main priority remains to protect the health and welfare of our team, our contractors and the wider Heesen family. Therefore, we are adapting our normal routine and regular patterns of work for the greater good of the community and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within it, whilst continuing with business as usual with as little disruption as possible.

We are open and operational while following the government and local government guidelines.

To maintain the safety distance, our office colleagues are now working remotely from home as much as possible.

Other measures taken to continue with minimal disruption include halving the number of employees working in the shipyard at any one time by working in two shifts, so as not to lose productivity and to increase flexibility.

And of course, we have implemented a continuous thorough clean cycle of our offices, sheds and yachts under construction to help minimise the spread of the virus.

At times such as these, it is vitally important that collectively, we work together to flatten the curve of Covid-19 and to enable social and economic recovery as soon as possible. We all need to find new ways of doing business and adapt to this new situation.

At Heesen, we are ready to play our part.

We would like to wish you and your family strength and determination to weather this storm. Even the roughest of oceans will become smooth again.