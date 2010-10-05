Following the positive results which emerged from the tank test at the Wolfson Unit in April this year, Heesen Yachts have presented the brand new 65m superyacht concept which draws from 20 years worth of studies.

Perry Van Oossanen comments on the idea that led the VOA team to create the FDHF design, “The FDHF incorporates design features that have a large effect on hydrodynamic resistance over the whole speed range, such as the area of the immersed transom, bulbous bow, trim control and spray rails.”

Sales and Marketing Director of Heesen Yachts, Fabio Ermetto, said, “Heesen Yachts is well known in the yachting industry for being a shipyard that likes challenges. We are proud to be the first shipyard to build a yacht featuring this innovative hull configuration using aluminium for both hull and superstructure. The Fast Displacement hull configuration is the perfect platform for creating a new luxury yacht in which increased performance and reduced environmental impact begin with the hull design.”

The Heesen 65m Fast Displacement design offers some enviable luxury features onboard, such as a duplex beach club (located aft on the main and lower decks) with a 10 square meter side-balcony (located on the port side) and a 22m swimming platform.

On the lower deck on the duplex beach club, there is a sauna, hammam, shower room, day head and a fully equipped bar. Her swimming pool also holds a stunning glass bottom, allowing natural light to glimmer through the water to the bar beneath, ideal for a relaxing cruise or the perfect evening entertainment.

The exterior lines of the Heesen 65m Fast Displacement yacht were created by Frank Laupman from Omega Architects. The design holds the typical, distinctive Heesen styling combined with the muscular aesthetic of a sports car.

Frank Laupman explains: “We found a way to integrate the hull with the main deck element of the superstructure, by eliminating its normal overhang of the aft deck. On top of this integrated two-deck body, we developed the freestanding superstructure, which contains only the wheelhouse deck and the sundeck. Helmet shaped, it has no side deck overhangs and slopes down towards the stern.”

The Heesen 65m Fast Displacement concept is capable of achieving a top speed of 27 knots whilst comfortably accommodating 12 guests.