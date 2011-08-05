Heesen has heralded 2011 to be a very busy year after delivering 7 yachts in the last 12 months – the yard’s highest number of deliveries in ten years. The Dutch shipyard has reported that its order book stretches well into 2014, with 11 yachts from 40m-65m in the design and construction process.

The yard’s next delivery for 2011 is set to be the YN 15555, the first 55m displacement to join the Heesen fleet; however, delivered this Summer were:

Quinta Essentia

During her sea trials, the 55m Quinta Essentia reached the notable speed of 25 knots at half load and proved that her semi-displacement hull, designed and tank tested by Heesen Yachts in-house naval architects in consultation with Van Oossanen & Associates, delivers both seaworthiness and fuel efficiency.

Her striking design and colour scheme, developed by the Owner in close collaboration with Dobroserdov Design, Quinta Essentia will certainly not pass unnoticed at the Monaco Yacht Show, where she will be on display at Quai de l’Hirondelle from 21-24 of September.

Ariadna

This beautiful and contemporary yacht is the seventh hull in Heesen’s award-winning 47m class.

Both her exterior and interior style was put together by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, who was briefed by the owner to take inspiration from the opulent Moscow Ritz-Carlton hotel for the décor.



YN 15850

This is the second vessel in the new 50m all-aluminium class, boasting an interior design collaboration by Frank Laupman and Star Design Ltd which features such ingenious style elements like the electrically-powered, expandable dining table constructed from glass and the striking fireplace in the main saloon.

Aurelia

The most recent launch from Heesen, Aurelia is the tenth in the 37m class whose unusual colour scheme from Dobroserdov Design is based entirely on classic racing cars to reflect her owner’s passion for the sport.

Aurelia has been tested in the North Sea and is now ready to welcome her owner aboard for his first cruise before being available for inspection at the next Cannes Festival de la Plaisance from September the 6th – 11th.