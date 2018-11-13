In fact, Project Castor marks Bannenberg & Rowell’s eighth collaboration with Heesen. This particular model is set to feature an interior with vertical floor-to-ceiling windows in the forward section of the main deck as well as full height windows in the main saloon ensuring plenty of light cascades in.

Recently released details also suggest a full-beam sky lounge as a key feature which will allow the owner closer proximity with their surroundings, wherever they choose to cruise.

Her accommodation features a larger master stateroom measuring 73sqm and larger lower deck suites as for Castor's configuration, the VIP has been moved to the bridge deck. Further, her design notes of signature woods and natural stones create a warm atmosphere enhanced by the natural lighting from the clever and extensive use of glass.

Technically, at 760GT, Project Castor is the largest volume of 55m currently in build in the Netherlands. She also features a fast displacement hull form which delivers high levels of efficiency across the whole speed spectrum and besides efficiency and low resistance, she's set to provide an unrivalled level of comfort.

Project Castor also has exceptional roll reduction at anchor thanks to the large stabiliser fins by Naiad installed at the forward centre. The slippery hull means it can be powered by smaller engines which comes with the benefits of more space and reduced noise.

The superyacht will be able to reach 16 knots from two MTU 8V 4000 M63 main engines which meet the IMO Tier III emissions regulations and will deliver 1,000kW each. Furthermore, Project Castor will have the transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots.

With new images emerging this week, we eagerly await as Project Castor edges towards delivery in Spring 2020.