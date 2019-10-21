Heesen Sells 67m Project Sparta

Project Sparta was first introduced during the Monaco Yacht Show 2018, under the project name Avanti. The Winch Design creation has a strong bow connected to an inviting transom, with Heesen describing a “new-look sporty profile” that has “paved the way for the next generation of Heesen yachts.” A 5m infinity pool on the aft deck stands as a prominent feature, while the rest of the spaces are connected seamlessly to provide a perfect environment for family relaxation.

The interior is characterised by a full beam salon on the main deck, and the indoor dining area connects to the aft deck terrace for a smooth transition between the interior and exterior. Project Sparta’s wellness area offers everything from a sauna and steam room, gym and oval Jacuzzi.

Dutch Naval Architects Van Oossanen are responsible for the yacht’s innovative FDHF, and this stylish yet efficient vessel can reach top speeds of 16 knots. With delivery scheduled for 2023, Project Sparta becomes the third yacht to be sold by Heesen in 2019 in what has been a very positive year for the Dutch builder. Project Sparta follows hot on the heels of the sale of Project Skyfall, a 59m yacht announced at the Monaco Yacht Show this year.

2019 has also seen the delivery of 50m Erica, as well as the keel being laid on Heesen’s largest yacht to date, the 80m Cosmos. It has also been a momentous year for Winch Design. The esteemed design studio are also working with Heesen on Cosmos, while the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show rewarded Winch for its work on the incredible superyachts, Tis and Excellence.

“Setting new standards, Sparta promises to deliver on all fronts,” said a statement from Heesen. Earlier this year Heesen’s Director of Operations, Rick van de Wetering, spoke to Superyachts.com about the formula to the Dutch shipyard’s success, and its intention to build bigger. This 67m project reflects that ambition, whilst attracting collaborations with the most acclaimed designers in the industry.