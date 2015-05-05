The close collaboration between Heesen and the owner’s family office Bilderlings Wealth – representing the owner and managing the project throughout the build – resulted in the smooth construction of a unique vessel: the world’s first Fast Displacement steel-hulled yacht over 50 metres.



Azamanta, whose Fast Displacement Hull Form was developed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects in collaboration with Heesen Yachts in house naval architects, will reach the remarkable maximum speed of 16.5 knots with a range of 4,500 nm at a cruising speed of 13 knots. She will set a benchmark in terms of efficiency: propelling around 600 tonnes of steel and aluminium at 15 knots with only 600kW of power.



Azamanta is the expression of a passionate and experienced yacht owner who built a yacht to travel the globe and explore exotic destinations with family and friends. Her ice-reinforced Fast Displacement steel hull will enable her passengers to safely, comfortably and efficiently cruise also in high latitudes.



The bold exterior lines are by Omega Architects with vertical windows and numerous glass insertions in the bulwarks to allow more natural light to flood the interior. Omega's design has been cleverly engineered and meticulously executed by Heesen’s in-house experts; the superstructure aft, for example, is completely free from pillars, offering uninterrupted views of the sea.



Azamanta has plenty of outdoor spaces for guests to indulge in the pleasures of life at sea. The sundeck is extremely spacious: 110 sqm are furnished with bespoke furniture pieces and a high level of design details that make this area perfect for high-end receptions. Thanks to a rigid cover that can be placed on top of the Jacuzzi, it can be transformed into a stage for live music performances and is complemented by a high-fidelity and powerful sound system.



The 70 sqm owner’s private terrace is located forward. Three built-in sofas surround the dining table to accommodate up to six guests for private dining also when the yacht is docked stern to in port.

Tenders and toys are conveniently stored in the forward garage and launched through gull-wings doors on each side. This leaves space in the lazarette for a wide beach club and gym with a generous swim platform for owner and guests to swim and relax right at the sea’s edge.



The owner’s passion for Metropolitan-style Art Déco together with his love for flora and fauna motifs are the two main points that Sinot Design has developed and interpreted to create Azamanta’s unique interior. The contrast of dark patterned wood with light silk custom-designed fabrics, enhances the Art Déco theme and creates a very homey environment.



Twelve guests are accommodated in six cabins. The master suite is traditionally located on the main deck forward and features a recessed balcony on the starboard side. The remaining cabins are on the lower deck and include a full-beam VIP alongside two twins and two doubles. All cabins have ensuite bathrooms, each of them decorated with unique wall mosaics. Azamanta will be intensively tested in the North Sea and is due to be delivered to her owners in July 2015