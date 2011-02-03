The first custom yacht to be signed by the Dutch-based shipyard is the 51m YN 16551, a full-displacement vessel which was completed in December 2010; amounting to a total of 7 superyachts sold by the yard last year.

Heesen YN 16551

The YN 16551 is a long range vessel which hosts a number of unique features, such as a 70 square metre gym located forward on the main deck where the owner’s cabin would usually be. Designed with elegant exterior lines by Omega Architects, her designer Frank Laupman commented, “My design for Heesen project 16551 is the logical development in design language following after our lines for ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘SKY’. We allocated a considerable amount of space to the exterior decks, within a functional layout utilizing an orthogonal set-up and structure. The plan is strongly in rational with an interesting inside-outside relationship”.

The Heesen YN 16551 is able to accommodate 12 guests in 5 cabins, consisting of two twin cabins, two doubles on the lower deck and an owner’s suite on the aft of the bridge deck with its own Jacuzzi and open deck.

Her interior design will be the work of Mojo Sturner, the owner-appointed architectural studio who worked on the award-winning 50m superyacht Sky. Mark Sturner noted, “Mojo Sturner Associates, p.c. is delighted to be collaborating with Heesen Yachts again. The upcoming project will explore the limits of modern yacht interiors, whilst affording the comforts of a luxury residence. Our avant-garde client is passionate about creating a distinctive design”.

Powered by dual MTU 12V4000 M53 diesel engines driving twin propellers, the YN 16551 is capable of achieving a top speed of 15.6 knots whilst still maintaining comfort due to her expert construction.

Heesen YN 15850

Heesen’s first sale of 2011 comes in the form of the YN 15850, a 50m, all-aluminium semi-displacement superyacht sold in January 2011.

The Heesen YN 15850 is a 50m all-aluminium, semi-displacement superyacht which now has two sister-ships currently under construction: YN 15250 to be launched in February 2011 and YN 16050 to be launched in 2013.

A yacht with sophisticated naval architecture, this semi-displacement superyacht was built with Heesen’s weight reduction expertise and two 2.720kw MTU engines to present a yacht with a 3,200nm range and an outstanding fuel economy.

Able to accommodate 12 guests in 6 cabins, the YN15850 holds 5 of these accommodations on the lower deck with the full-beam owner’s cabin located forward on the main deck. Other innovative design and lay-out elements of this yacht include the upper deck, where an al-fresco dining table can seat 16 guests by an adjacent, glazed circular sky lounge which offers an outstanding 270 º panoramic view.

Featuring an interior design from Omega Architects and Domusnova, the Heesen YN 15850 is designed sail across the ocean in any season and in any weather and will be set for delivery in 2011.

Heesen are now currently constructing fifteen yachts in their order book, all of which are scheduled for delivery in 2014.