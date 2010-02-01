This is a special new build contract for the company, since the client is Frans Heesen, former owner and founder of the shipyard.

Frans Heesen commented: “I am delighted to start the New Year by announcing the contract for my own new boat, which my wife and I signed some days ago! I am planning to spend many joyful days with my family and numerous grandchildren aboard this beautiful 47-metre.”

The new displacement yacht is the second yacht to be built or Frans following the 4400-series My Petra, which was delivered to him in June 2009.

YN 15747 is the eighth yacht in Heesen’s highly successful 47-metre full-displacement series and is the sister-ship to such yachts as M/Y Blind Date, which launched in 2009 and the award winning Elandess launched in 2008.

There are two further 47m displacement yacht currently under construction: YN 15147 scheduled for delivery in 2010, and YN 15347 scheduled for delivery in 2011.

YN 15747 is the fourth new contract to be signed in the last 12 months by Heesen Yachts, and brings the number of yachts currently in construction at the Dutch shipyard to the amazing total of 13; confirming the strength and financial reliability of this world-renowned company.



