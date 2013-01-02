For the third year in a row, Heesen celebrated the winter break in style with yet another contract under the Christmas tree.

The Owner has appointed Clifford Denn Design to create the exterior lines of his new 50 metre, while Van Oossanen Naval Architects and Heesen Yachts take care of her naval architecture.

YN 17350 is a round bilge, displacement motor yacht below 500GT: Powered by a couple of MTU 8V4000 she will reach a remarkable maximum speed of 15 knots. At 12 knots she will have transatlantic range of 4.000 nautical miles.

The layout of YN 17350 has some interesting features and is on-trend with modern requirements: the tenders will be enclosed in a forward garage allowing the Owner and his guests to enjoy a large beach club with gym equipment at the stern of the boat. Furthermore, the main deck features an unusual bar that is half on the aft deck outside and continues into the main saloon, creating an exciting inside-outside connection.

Eight guests will be accommodated in three double and one twin cabin, while the Owner will enjoy a large suite traditionally located on the main deck forward.