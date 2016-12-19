Taking place on December 17, the upcoming holiday season isn’t dampening the efforts of Heesen Yachts as the 50 metre semi-displacement yacht Ayla took another bold step toward completion last week.

Power & Style

Styled by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, Ayla reflects characteristic Heesen lines with an aluminium, hard-chine hull and distinctive superstructure. The successful 50m semi-displacement class she belongs to is an emblem of sporty elegance coupled with impressive performance in terms of speed, range and stability.

Two MTU 16V series 4000 are installed on board Project Ayla. Heesen’s in-house naval architects and engineers created the hull design based on the cumulative experience of building 36 semi-displacement yachts over 40m.

Project Ayla not only offers speed, power and high levels of efficiency through generations of experienced in-house engineering, but she is also about comfort and space.

Comfort & Space

Zero speed stabilizers reduce motion to a minimum while at anchor and the yacht offers the best internal volume possible in a design package below the 500GT threshold. Twelve guests are accommodated in six cabins.

The full-beam master suite is traditionally located on the main deck forward, while the guest cabins are found on the lower deck, including one full-beam VIP, 2 twin, and 2 double staterooms, all with private en suite bathrooms.

Cristiano Gatto created a minimalist chic interior, a contemporary interpretation of New Déco style inspired by the work of design legend Jean-Michel Frank. Clients can personalise the décor at different stages of the construction process thanks to the extensive use of fabric upholstery, both on vertical and horizontal surfaces.

The balance between outdoor and indoor space is perfect with no less than four al-fresco dining possibilities available for guests to choose from. The 70-sqm sundeck is one of the most popular areas on board with its forward spa pool surrounded by sunpads, a full-service bar and a dining table for twelve.

After intensive sea trials in the North Sea, project Ayla will be available for delivery in April 2018: perfect timing for a gorgeous summer season of high-speed cruising in comfort and style.