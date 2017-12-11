With a trademark Fast Displacement Hull Design, customised by distinguished London studio H2 Yacht Design, Project Neptune is a distinctive superyacht with high-grade engineering from Heesen.

What we know of the design itself is that it will utilise tenders on the forward deck, invisible hatches and a scheduled, subtle paint scheme of metallic silver; all aside from the immediate early impressions of flowing, contemporary lines with trademark Heesen style.

The interior comes from the drawing boards of Reymond Langton at the appointment of Project Neptune’s owner, bringing a rich and refined interior to life on board. This refinement is provided by sycamore wood, pale taupe leathers, bronze inlays, white onyx and simplicity throughout.

Neptune offers up a 770GT layout, which allowed the interior designers to work with 85-metre squared Owner’s Apartment; offering up a private gym, steam room and full-beam bedroom as well as walk-in wardrobes and ensuite.

The Owner’s Apartment is the jewel in the crown for accommodation on offer across Project Neptune; however, her layout also comprises of suites for 8 guests and 13 crew to bring efficient and discreet five-star service to the overall experience.

While tenders on board are conveniently stored under hatches on the foredeck, the lower deck beach club with 3.5-metre water platform accommodates a legion of water toys to add another dimension of luxury to life on Project Neptune. We look forward to bringing you more on the project as it progresses further toward launch.