The epitome of comfort on the water, the sleek and stylish lines of Project Ruya entered the final outfitting phase in 2015 and is now preparing to meet a brand-new owner.

The 47-metre displacement yacht is a spacious home underway with over 180 square metres of deck space, al fresco dining areas and a folding transom door which creates a swim platform; creating an edge of space and outdoor living to match the stunning interior.

The interiors, which began life in the Bannenberg & Rowell, takes inspiration from ‘kinetic energy’, boasting taut, muscular and fluid with sporty high tech finishes.

The ambience is fresh and light, with textiles, carpets and graphics discreetly referencing themes of energy and progress. Polished stainless steel, joinery motifs and the subtly patterned marble suggest a sense of direction and articulation.

One of 12 sisterships that vary completely, Project Ruya will emerge in June before taking to both Monaco Yacht Show and the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.