“I think the demand is, quality always sells,” explains Thom Conboy, President of the Americas for Heesen Yachts. “There’s a perception and reality of higher quality, the dollar and euro and where they’re at now is very helpful […] American owners aspire to end up owning a Dutch motor yacht.”

Facing commercial success with global owners approaching the yard to build their vision, with an exponential growth rate in number and size, Heesen Yachts are signing new contracts and presenting new models just to keep up with demand.

“We’re delighted to announce that recently Thom has sold one of our yachts to an American client that lives in the Bahamas, and the yacht he’s sold is Project Nova. The Hybrid.”, says Mark Cavendish, Sales Director of Heesen Yachts.

The demand crossing the Atlantic is reaching out to the quality of Heesen Yachts thanks to Northern Europe acting as the hub for the global superyacht construction elite. But while American demand is building overseas, what’s behind the strength at home?

“It’s more than just America, it’s the region,” adds Thom Conboy. “This region encompasses Mexico, the Caribbean, the Bahamas and the infrastructure that’s being put in place all the way down in St Kitts to the opening of Havana and Cuba to what’s going on in the Bahamas. The whole region is culturally boating, and it’s now become all-year round boating. We see more boating here in the summer time than we’ve ever seen.”

After launching Project Cayman at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Heesen Yachts is returning its focus to Oss, where the shipyard is currently building 10 motor yacht projects.