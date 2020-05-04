Heesen Unveils 50m Project Altea

Project Altea is another all-aluminium build from the Dutch experts in performance; this helps to endow the yacht with a remarkably light gross tonnage under 500GT.

Altea is the second yacht to be built on the design and engineering platform of Nova Plus, following the launch of Project Boreas last July.

Her exterior design showcases an increasingly characteristic look born from Heesen’s collaboration with Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, comprising sleek, long lines against the waterline, distinctive curved bow and floor-to-ceiling windows. The look is completed by a gently reversed stem with spray rails.

Powered by two MTU 12V 2000 M72 main engines of 1,080kW each, Project Altea will reach a top speed of 19.5 knots and a range of 3,750 nautical miles at 12 knots. When delivered, these characteristics will make Project Altea one of the fastest and most economical motor yachts in her class.

Offering remarkable accommodation for up to 12 guests, Altea offers a spacious 350 square metres of interior space for enjoyment. Configured with six elegant staterooms, she will also house room for nine crew in five cabins.

Onboard, Italian designer Cristiano Gatto has worked to create a warm and tranquil atmosphere to complete her status as a true home-at-sea. Complemented by stained Canaletto and American walnut for both flooring and walls, Gatto has used fine materials to strike an elegant balance between comfort and sophistication.

A sense of opulence purveys throughout, rounded off by soft intricate furnishings, textured leathers and custom-made carpets by Luxury Pride. For the details, fine silk and velvet add a final layer of luxury to the interior experience.

Heesen Interiors, the yard’s in-house cabinetry company, recently mocked up Altea’s interiors to give clients a true sense of materials, finishes and lighting exactly as they will be built.

Project Altea’s construction is on track and she is scheduled for delivery in Spring 2021.