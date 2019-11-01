In collaboration with Winch Design, the yard has unveiled plans to build what it called in a statement ‘the ultimate explorer yacht; conceived to take adventurous owners off the beaten path in seven-star comfort’, and judging from the preliminary renderings, it looks set to surpass even the highest of expectations in explorer yachting.

Ever in-keeping with the evolving industry’s demands, Heesen’s XVenture strikes the perfect balance between a robust, seaworthy build and a luxury superyacht. With a cruising range of 5000 nautical miles, a remarkable interior volume of 1,280GT, and accommodation for a helicopter, tender, jet skis or submarine, the XVenture guarantees provision for its Owners’ every want and need during an extended stay at sea.

Meanwhile, renowned London design-studio Winch penning the exterior and interior design has assured that this 57m vessel will resemble nothing short of the most luxurious superyachts; exemplified in such elaborate features as the XVenture’s glass-ceilinged winter garden on the observation deck affording panoramic sea views from every angle.

Casting our minds a few months back, we spoke with Heesen earlier this summer about the phenomenon of green yachting and its growing importance. ‘We like to lead from the front, which is why when we build on spec, we implement all of the latest technological advances into our projects,’ Heesen told us then.

True to its word, Heesen's XVenture is designed to pay particular respect to the ocean and environment. This is evidenced by the optional hybrid propulsion system, significantly reducing fuel consumption as well as lowering noise and vibrations. Heesen had also impressed upon us the importance of incorporating fuel efficiency into the design of the hulls – here exemplified by a highly fuel efficient FDHF hull, on top of XVenture conforming to the latest Tier III exhaust and pollution emission regulations.

Heesen’s commitment to anticipate its clients’ needs with world class technology and engineering is demonstrated by the XVenture’s responsiveness to a new demand – that of remote cruising. These facilities are just some of those making the yacht the ideal explorer, and perfectly providing for the modern owner’s need to cruise long distances for extended periods of time - all while travelling in the height of luxury.