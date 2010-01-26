The 49.8m semi-displacement motor yacht, with 9m beam and a shallow draft of 2.5m, is one of the few yachts of this length available with a gross tonnage of below 500GT.

With a sleek, hard-chine hull and MTU 16V M90 diesel engines, the new 5000 class yacht will reach an impressive 23 knots, with a range of 3,200 nautical miles at cruising speed.

The yacht’s lines were conceived by Heesen’s in-house naval architects, whilst her exterior and interior styling is the work of Omega Architects.

That yacht’s pelican-beak bow and negative sheer were the result of teamwork between Heesen’s Design and Development team and Frank Laupman of Omega Architects.

The new 5000 class is scheduled for delivery in 2011.



