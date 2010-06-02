Heesen Yachts Acclaimed at the World Superyacht Awards 2010
Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts has been presented with two coveted Neptune awards for M/Y Blind Date and M/Y Celestial Hope at the World Superyacht Awards 2010.
Frans Heesen was the founder of Heesen Yachts which, over thirty years, has reached the position as one of the world’s leading shipyards. Specialists in super-fast luxury yachts, sportsfishing vessels, displacement and semi-displacement yachts, the shipyard has produced some truly beautiful works of nautical engineering.
M/Y Blind Date, built in 2009 at Heesen’s Shipyard in Oss Harbour, is a 47m semi-custom superyacht. Taking the award in the Best Displacement Motor Yacht Below 500GT, M/Y Blind Date holds a stunning exterior design from Heesen’s Naval Architecture and Design team with a luxurious and highly comfortable interior from Keech Green.
Superyacht Blind Date is now a celebrated flagship of Heesen’s 4700 Series round bilged displacement range, capable of housing up to 10 guests in five spacious suites with state-of-the-art ‘at-anchor’ stabilisers, which enhance comfort on the water.
Heesen were not only awarded for their craftsmanship on M/Y Blind Date; the award for Best Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yacht of 40m+ went to Heesen’s superyacht Celestial Hope.
The 47m M/Y Celestial Hope was custom built in 2008 with exterior styling from Omega Yachts. This semi-displacement yacht is constructed of aluminium, offering a lightweight yacht with excellent performance and a top speed of 22 knots. Celestial Hope is also fitted with state-of-the-art roll motion reduction and stabilising technology alongside a sophisticated interior from Intarya Design.
Heesen have also recently produced the 6500 Fast Displacement Hull Form and the 4000 Series alongside the launch of the 50m superyacht SKY.