Frans Heesen was the founder of Heesen Yachts which, over thirty years, has reached the position as one of the world’s leading shipyards. Specialists in super-fast luxury yachts, sportsfishing vessels, displacement and semi-displacement yachts, the shipyard has produced some truly beautiful works of nautical engineering.

M/Y Blind Date, built in 2009 at Heesen’s Shipyard in Oss Harbour, is a 47m semi-custom superyacht. Taking the award in the Best Displacement Motor Yacht Below 500GT, M/Y Blind Date holds a stunning exterior design from Heesen’s Naval Architecture and Design team with a luxurious and highly comfortable interior from Keech Green.

Superyacht Blind Date is now a celebrated flagship of Heesen’s 4700 Series round bilged displacement range, capable of housing up to 10 guests in five spacious suites with state-of-the-art ‘at-anchor’ stabilisers, which enhance comfort on the water.

Heesen were not only awarded for their craftsmanship on M/Y Blind Date; the award for Best Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yacht of 40m+ went to Heesen’s superyacht Celestial Hope.

The 47m M/Y Celestial Hope was custom built in 2008 with exterior styling from Omega Yachts. This semi-displacement yacht is constructed of aluminium, offering a lightweight yacht with excellent performance and a top speed of 22 knots. Celestial Hope is also fitted with state-of-the-art roll motion reduction and stabilising technology alongside a sophisticated interior from Intarya Design.

Heesen have also recently produced the 6500 Fast Displacement Hull Form and the 4000 Series alongside the launch of the 50m superyacht SKY.