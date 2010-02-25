The announcement reflects the growing trend in the high-end luxury sector for companies from different sectors but with a shared customer demographic, to work together on joint marketing initiatives to cost-effectively build opportunities and deliver business growth.

Thomas Flohr, founder and Chairman of VistaJet and the proud owner of a 42 metre yacht the Nina J, said: “In our second appearance at the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show, we are delighted to be announcing this collaboration with Heesen Yachts and see tremendous value in collaborating with other best-in-breed luxury service providers.”

Fabio Ermetto, Director of Sales & Marketing at Heesen Yachts added: “There is significant overlap between our respective business strategies in that we both strive to deliver luxury service and products to discerning customers. Our collaboration is a great opportunity for the two companies to leverage each others’ strengths in our respective markets, boosting visibility among high net worth individuals who accept only the best.”



VistaJet, which has the largest fleet of wholly-owned aircraft outside the Americas, offers two distinct flight solutions, tailored to suit individual travellers’ needs.



VistaJet’s ‘Program’ option is for the more frequent traveller, flying 100 hours or more per year, guarantee availability at a simple occupied hourly rate and access to any aircraft in VistaJet’s fleet.



‘On-demand’ is for the more occasional traveller who still requires a consistent, high-quality service on each trip. VistaJet’s business models are built on luxury, simplicity and pricing transparency.

