Formerly Executive Chairman since September 2014, Arthur Brouwer’s new role as CEO builds on a track record of 19 years both in senior leadership roles as well as previous CEO positions in listed large family firms and private equity.

His current mandate is to take Heesen Yachts, a leader in custom-built superyachts and internationally renowned for creating exceptional performances in speed, range and stability, to the next stage of its development.

"It is a great privilege to head Heesen, an internationally respected Company which has been setting standards of excellence and design engineering innovation for the past 38 years" commented Mr. Brouwer. "My past experiences have enabled me to acquire great knowledge of the operational excellence, sales and marketing, strategy and my concrete aim moving forward is to capitalise and build on what has previously been achieved by taking Heesen to the next chapter of its history".

We look forward to bringing you updates regarding Mr. Brouwer’s view on the future alongside the continued evolution of Heesen Yachts.