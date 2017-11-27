The client, an experienced sailing yacht owner, moves toward the motor market with a project that offers fast, yet efficient, performance with the trademark Fast Displacement Hull Form and contemporary exterior style thanks to the work of Omega Architects.

It’s the extensive experience of living life under sail that led to a new level of customisation onboard Project Boreas across every available area. Built on the Nova platform, Project Boreas offers up a helm station on the flybridge, so the owner can pilot the yacht himself, and smaller overhangs on the superstructure to enhance the light on board and on deck.

The highly customized project also follows a conventional accommodation layout, with master stateroom and five guest suites, combined with a contemporary Mark Whiteley interior which builds the idyllic picture of home on the water.

Combine lifestyle and engineering in true Heesen style, Project Boreas is powered by twin MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines (1080 kW each) and will reach a top speed of nearly 20 knots. However, at 12 knots she will have a transatlantic range of 3,750 nautical miles and a frugal fuel consumption of just approximately 98 litres an hour (excluding generators), which is truly remarkable for a 50-metre yacht of 499 GT displacing 320 tons.

It’s the Van Oossanen Naval Architecture expertise, approach to construction by Heesen Yachts and addition of taste by both Omega and Whiteley that create the resulting project; however the involvement and customisation from her owner will make Boreas one of the most exciting launches of 2019.