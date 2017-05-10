Sold to a seasoned American superyacht owner, Project Antares is a Fast Displacement superyacht with ample space and speed with high-levels of efficiency.

Modern style meets contemporary design-edge thanks to a profile by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, boasting a masculine external profile which hints at a rare balance of indoor and outdoor space onboard.

Project Antares accommodates for 12 in 6 luxurious staterooms, including a full-beam VIP cabin, and most notably, an impressively spacious 80-sqm owner’s apartment on the main deck forward.

Francesco Paszkowski was charged with creating a sophisticated interior style using precious Travertino and Calacatta marbles and Alpilignum teak. Commenting on the challenge, Paszkowski commented; "The style we have created in collaboration with Margherita Casprini for this new Heesen 55m couples the aesthetics of the most contemporary Italian design with the ingenious engineering typical of this Dutch shipyard, with whom we have been collaborating with great satisfaction for the past few years.

We played with chiaroscuro, light and shade, choosing fabrics and veneers that create a warm and cosy atmosphere. The design is characterised by geometric elements that are consistently repeated throughout the whole interior and highlight the coherence of the design philosophy, while the combination of wood and reflective elements gives a sense of openness.”

The 55-metre is setting new standards at the yard, and is scheduled to undergo intensive sea trials in the North Sea prior to the delivery to her new owners in November 2018.