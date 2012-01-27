Frank Laupman, from Omega Architects, who are responsible for the exterior design, was delighted: “Being able to see the joining of the hull and superstructure is a great thing for me - who drew the first sketch that was just some 40cm long. Today I can finally see that the lines I sketched on paper more than two years ago, work in reality.”

The revolutionary Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) was developed by Van Oossanen and Associates and Perry van Oossanen was very keen to see the results of their work: “It is always exciting to see a project materialize. However, on a project like this, of this size, with so much effort put in the development prior to construction, it is three times the excitement. To see the high level of quality Heesen has put in the hull construction, and it being combined with the superstructure for the first time, is very thrilling.”

The FDHF uses innovative techniques in the construction of its decks, bulkheads and part of the superstructure plating. 300mm wide extruded aluminium plates are welded together using a ‘friction-stir’ technique to form huge plates 2,5 metres by 12 metres in size. Essentially this means the plates are welded together without adding welding material: this method, developed by NASA, has the enormous benefit of creating less heat during the welding process. The result is a large plate with uniform mechanical properties and much fairer and smoother construction. As ever, the famously high quality Heesen building process begins at the very first rung of construction.

Dickie Bannenberg of Bannenberg and Rowell Design, responsible for the interior design of YN 16465 comments: “Looking at the metal work you can sense the precision at the yard and see the result of immaculate teamwork. Even sitting in the water in bare metal, the yacht exudes speed and intent. We can’t wait for our interior to go in.”

When combined with sophisticated naval architecture, the improved construction techniques result in a vessel that is 30% more efficient than a round-bilge motor yacht. This vessel’s advanced design combining a narrow beam with a specific hull form results in a very low wave profile over the entire speed range, while also improving its sea-keeping and manoeuvrability. This provides a very positive impact on the cost of running the yacht, as well as the lowering of its environmental footprint due to reduced engine emissions.

Fabio Ermetto, Sales and Marketing Director at Heesen Yachts sums up the project: “Heesen Yachts is well known in the yachting industry for being a shipyard that likes challenges. We are proud to be the first shipyard to build a yacht featuring this innovative hull configuration, the Fast Displacement Hull Form by Van Oossanen, which is the perfect platform for creating a new luxury yacht in which increased performance and reduced environmental impact begin with the hull design. It is very exciting, one year after the keel laying ceremony, to see that the project is taking shape!”

YN 16465 is now in the outfitting stage in the enlarged and renewed dry dock at the Heesen facility in Oss, the Netherlands. Her delivery is scheduled for June 2013.