The all-aluminium 35m Galactica Plus, a fully custom semi-displacement motor yacht, holds elegant exterior lines as well as minimal yet welcoming interiors which have been designed by Frank Laupman from Omega Architects.

Also delivered is the 47m steel-hulled full-displacement motor yacht christened My Secret, whose luxurious interiors are by Bannenberg and Rowell.

In 2011 Heesen delivered six magnificent superyachts to their owners, ranging in size from 37 to 55 metre. So far in 2012, they have delivered five vessels including the two already described: Serenity, 55m displacement, Lady L, 44m semi-displacement and Lady Petra, 47m displacement.

Heesen Yachts has ten motor yachts on its order book with deliveries scheduled through 2015.