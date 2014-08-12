Elena is one of the newly styled vessels in the award-winning 47-metre class, a breed of Heesens that are icons of classic contemporary yacht design.

Intensive sea trials took place on June 4th and 5th in particularly heavy sea conditions in the North Sea and everything went according to plan according to the revered Dutch yard.

Zero speed stabilisers will ensure maximum comfort at anchor and the well-engineered round bilge hull with bulbous bow, powered by two MTU 8V 4000 M63, will guarantee smooth and safe cruising in all sea conditions and a range of 4.000nm at 12 knots.

"When I came to the shipyard in Oss the first time it was love at first sight,” explains her Owner. “This is going to be our home away from home on the ocean!"

This magnificent vessel is now ready for her maiden voyage to the Scandinavian regions before going to the Mediterranean and finally to the Monaco Yacht Show from 24th to 27th September where she will be available for viewing.