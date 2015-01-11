MySky is a 51 metre full displacement long-range motor yacht of approximately 600GT, achieving a range of 5,400 nautical miles at 10 knots. Her bold but sleek exterior comes from the pen of Frank Laupman of Omega Architects: Flush-mounted tinted windows thermo-bonded to the superstructure create a continuous wall of glass that gives this vessel a highly distinctive look.

The owners appointed world-renowned architect Erick van Egeraat to design the ultra-contemporary, sharp and sophisticated interior. A combination of crisp white leather with dark high-gloss Makassar wood and spectacularly patterned backlit white onyx inlaid within a black marble base contribute to the strongly contrasting monochrome theme. This motif is used throughout the interior producing a highly stylised, luxurious ambience.

MySky accommodates up to 12 guests in five luxurious cabins. The spacious full-beam master suite is traditionally located on the main deck forward and boasts a large, elaborate bathroom including a natural stone clad steam shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The remaining four guest cabins are located on the lower deck and furnished to the highest specifications.

Guests will enjoy life at sea both inside and on-deck: The main saloon aft, with its large circular dining table, lounge and bar area with a 6 square metres LED screen connects to the main deck aft, which features built-in settees and seats around two low coffee tables for optimum relaxation. The upper deck lounge, with its 270-degree view and stunning rotating, circular, white leather seating area, opens onto the aft terrace, accommodating a large dining table ideal for entertainment and al fresco dining under the stars, even under way. Above, the Sundeck’s large Jacuzzi, surrounded by sun-pads, is perfect for recreation, rest and repose.

A fully equipped gymnasium is located on the sundeck and is key to the design that has been created to satisfy the owner’s requirement for quality time for sports, physical training programmes and being in the outdoors.



Finally, the touch-and-go helicopter pad forward of the bridge can transform into another large sun terrace providing secluded lounging even when the yacht is docked stern-to.

Mark Cavendish, Sales and Marketing Director of Heesen Yachts, comments: “MySky is a very important achievement for our shipyard. Working with Erick van Egeraat and his team – who are new to yachting but are a very talented team of architects – pushed Heesen to overcome its boundaries. I believe that MySky will turn heads!”