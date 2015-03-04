Heesen Yachts Deliver Superyacht Asya

While she may have originated from the 47m Heesen class - a breed of yachts whose exterior design by the talented Frank Laupman of Omega Architects combines elegant traditional lines with contemporary flair - Asya is in a league of her own.

The restyling includes a significant improvement in the housing of the rescue tender in an enclosed bay in front of the wheelhouse, a remarkable achievement considering the yacht is under the 500GT threshold. This additional touch of grace means the lines of the forward section of the iconic yacht now looks smooth and clean. Another important design change concerns the crew accommodation, which complies with LY3 regulations.

Simplicity as the ultimate form of sophistication is the guiding principle of Asya’s interior design. Her sophisticated interior from the London-based and award-winning studio Bannenberg & Rowell has a distinctly Far Eastern, restful feel, inspired by the designs of Dieter Rams, Frank Lloyd-Wright and Tadao Ando.

The sea trials took place in the North Sea on February 12 and 13 in relatively calm conditions, with average wave heights of 0.5m and south-easterly winds from 4 to 16 knots max.

Powered by two MTU8V 4000 M63 diesel engines, M/Y Asya’s well-engineered steel hull with bulbous bow provided smooth passage and exceeded the contractual speed by 0.8 knots. At her cruising speed (12 knots) she has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

M/Y Asya is the expression of Heesen’s ability to create unique and award-winning vessels with naval architecture and engineering based on a proven and successful design platform. “Working to a proven design platform allows us to deliver an exceptional yacht in less than 24 months with industry leading quality and performance specifications,” says Mark Cavendish, director Sales and Marketing “This provides our customers with the confidence to purchase a vessel whose performance has been tested and constantly improved.”

Superyachts.com sat down with world-renowned designers Bannenberg & Rowell on the day of her launch and will be releasing an exclusive in-depth insight into Asya in the very near future.