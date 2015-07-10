Heesen Yachts Deliver Superyacht Azamanta

Azamanta (a.k.a. YN 17255) is the first Fast Displacement steel-hulled yacht over 50 metres - developed by Van Oossanen in collaboration with Heesen Yachts in-house naval architects - and stands as a truly distinctive superyacht.

While the delivery took place today, the yard put the yacht through a true test of mettle on the North Sea on June 17-18. Azamanta performed beyond expectations in moderate sea conditions with changing winds after exceeding her contractual speed of 16.5 knots by reaching 16.9.

The fact that she can propel herself - which is essentially 600 tonnes of steel and aluminium - at 15 knots with only 1650kW of power means that Azamanta is a standalone benchmark in terms of efficiency.

Bilderlings Wealth, representing the owner and managing the project throughout the build, says: “We are very pleased with Azamanta; she is the expression of a passionate and experienced yacht owner who built a yacht to travel the globe and explore exotic destinations. Her ice-reinforced steel hull and her unusual colour scheme will enable her passengers to safely, comfortably and elegantly cruise also in high latitudes.”

What’s more is that her striking exterior design by Omega Architects is characterised by chiselled, sharp lines and a distinctive hull colour. Her superstructure has been coined by the yard as ‘the shark tooth’, which is thanks to her smart design signature on the overhang of the wheelhouse - ultimately lending a very powerful personality.

Vertical windows – new to the Heesen’s aesthetics – and numerous glass insertions in the bulwarks allow more natural light to flood the interior and significantly improve the indoor/outdoor connection, offering great views of the sea even when seated in the sky lounge.

Heesen’s Board of Directors comments: “Azamanta is the third yacht we have delivered this year after 50m Sibelle and 47m Asya. She is a wonderful example of what owners can achieve when they entrust Heesen to build their superyacht: solid Dutch design, engineering and naval architecture wrapped in unique individual design.”