In a recent release surround her launch, Alex Banning of SuperYachtsMonaco spoke for the owner when singing the praises of the yard behind such a distinctive project.

"The Owner has noticed, respects and is highly appreciative of the general excellence Heesen has accomplished in executing Crazy Me's highly complex technical aspects which have been extremely demanding and challenging. One of the most distinctive yachts ever delivered in Northern Europe is a true testament to the Owner’s inspiration and Heesen’s quality and skills as a Superyacht Builder of true pedigree."

With a remarkable design by Gary Grant and an interior styling by Cristiano Gatto Design, Crazy Me has space on board to accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 suites and is capable of achieving a top speed of 21 knots.

One of this vessel's most striking design elements is the use of Formed glass, another of Gary Grant Design's signatures. As well as looking incredible, she is extremely strong, effectively sound insulated and her low-reflective surface provides fantastic visibility.