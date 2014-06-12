Powered by the latest MTU engines, 16V 4000 M73L, the vessel with her well-engineered all-aluminium semi-displacement hull exceeded the contractual speed by 0,4 knots, with very low levels of noise and vibrations.

Monaco Wolf’s highly distinctive flowing lines are designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and embody the Heesen family look and feel with its iconic reverse sheer ‘pelican beak’ bow. Her elegant interior design has been created by acclaimed Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski.

Owner’s Representative Howard Lowe from Royale Oceanic commented: “During the first day of sea trials we had the chance to test the vessel in moderate weather conditions with wind force 3 / 4 and waves around 1 metre. We met all requirements and the yacht performed well. M/Y Monaco Wolf is now ready to be extensively used and enjoyed during the summer season in the Med.”

This positive result was possible thanks to the efficient team work between the well-established Heesen shipyard working group and the Owner’s team who strenuously worked together to deliver to the Owner and his family a vessel that will exceed their expectations.

"It doesn't get any better than this,” commented Rupert Nelson, Sales Director for Burgess in Monaco. “From contract signing in early February, to delivery on June 2, in just four short months this experienced Owner will be enjoying his new yacht! This is a fitting testimony to Heesen shipyard's continued commitment to providing pedigree yachts with reduced delivery times that the current market seems addicted to."