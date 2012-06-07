MY Serenity was a 55m milestone in this Dutch Shipyard’s history. They have successfully built 15 long-range full-displacement vessels, confirming their ability in this very competitive field. Their order book currently runs until 2015 and includes three full-displacement vessels.

However, after the successful delivery of Serenity, Heesen Yachts proudly announced the delivery of the 44m Lady L and the 47m Lady Petra to their Owners today.

MY Lady L

(YN 15944, formerly Project Zentric) is the eighth in the successful 44m semi-displacement class. MY Lady L reaches the remarkable speed of 25 knots, making her the fastest 44 metre yacht of her style on the market, thanks to twin MTU 2.720kW engines combined with unmatched experience in weight reduction and the ultra-efficient Heesen hull. This ensures an increase in space does not mean a decrease in speed. Using the experience gained from constructing previous 44 metre aluminium yachts, Heesen has designed MY Lady L to fully maximise the amount of deck space available resulting in even greater levels of luxury. Her elegant interior has been created by Frank Laupman from Omega Architects.

MY Lady Petra

(YN 15747) is the seventh in the award-winning 47 metre displacement class. Christened on Saturday April 28th, 2012 in the presence of Mr. and Mrs. Heesen and almost seven hundred guests, MY Lady Petra is the second vessel built by Heesen Yachts for its founder. Lady Petra’s interior has been designed by Bannenberg and Rowell and features a great variety of precious materials cleverly combined to create a sophisticated yet comfortable décor.