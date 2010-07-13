Heesen Yachts Deliver Superyacht Willpower

Willpower is an all-aluminium hard chine vessel with the capability of reaching a maximum speed of 31 knots powered by dual MTU 16V 4000 M90 diesel engines. Frank Laupman of Omega Architects was responsible for her eye catching styling, stating “Her sleek and elegant lines are particularly attractive in this Super Jet black hull.”

The interior designer for motor yacht Willpower, Gabriel Bernardi of London Interior, offered the superyacht a timeless elegant décor, adding “My inspiration for this interior and most of my interiors in general, is this incredibly sophisticated era between the two world wars, where style and entertainment took position over outward displays of wealth. Craftsmanship, style, beauty and above all charm were important ingredients of life and people had an aesthetic appreciation and were rarely vulgar.”

Built with the family in mind, the sleek and sporty superyacht has been fitted to achieve a finish and level of comfort way above those of any standard specifications. “In place of the standard fixed joinery, handmade, free-standing furniture has been used, all made by British cabinet makers, using traditional techniques.”

Superyacht Willpower can comfortably accommodate 10 guests in 5 cabins. The owner’s suite is located forward on the main and the four guest cabins – three large doubles and a twin-bunked children’s cabin all with private ensuite shower rooms – are positioned on the lower deck.

Her wheelhouse is located on the mezzanine deck and features a convertible corner sofa, which can be transformed into a bed, ideal for long passages.

Guests can sit back and enjoy life at sea in three relaxing social areas such as the partially sheltered aft cockpit, the vast sundeck with its comfortable sitting area and a convivial bar adjacent to the spa pool at its forward end.

Superyacht Willpower will be featuring at the Cannes Festival de la Plaisance from the 8th-13th September 2010.