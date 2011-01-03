The Heesen 47 displacement range is the result of a collaboration between Heesen Yachts’ in house naval architects and Frank Laupman of Omega Architects – creating a trademark Heesen vessel with a stream-lined exterior design and pelican bow.

Superyacht Air’s elegant superstructure combined with the sloped wheelhouse windows work to give the yacht a sleeker, modern aesthetic. Other impressive elements of her design include a notable top speed of 15.5 knots due to a fine entry at the bow to carve through the water, an efficient bulb and a range of 4,000nm at a speed of 12 knots.

Frank Laupman was also responsible for the interior of this remarkable superyacht, introducing a classic contemporary style. Her generous interior spaces are steeped in a décor which feature details in leather, brushed stainless steel and burl to create a warm atmosphere alongside exotic wood finishes which work to compliment one another perfectly.

Frank Laupman comments: “The aim of the design was to create a high-contrast modern interior, while avoiding a cold minimalistic theme. We used beige and warm accents throughout, blending these with a black-and-white overall mood and incorporating a few elements of intrigue, such as the frosted gemstone lights set into the leather column that strikes down through the central atrium.”

Superyacht Air can accommodate her owner and ten guests in five well appointed cabins, four of which are located on the lower deck and a full-beam owner’s suite placed traditionally on the forward section of the main deck. One of the VIP cabins, like the owner’s suite, stretches across the beam of the yacht and features a fully equipped bathroom, whereas the other guest cabins all benefit from an ensuite.

The main salon is divided into three areas, a lobby, a lounge and a spectacular formal dining area with space for 12 guests. Superyacht Air not only accommodates guests in style and sophistication, but offers unrivalled entertainment in her theatre room, featuring a Panasonic 103” (262cm) HD Plasma Screen (one of the largest screens available on the market) and a full, state-of-the-art 7.1 Steinway Lyngdorf Audio System – all in addition to offering the user complete control via an iPad.

Superyacht Air is the brand new addition to the 47m Heesen displacement fleet; joining the ranks of such exemplary superyachts as M/Y Yalla, M/Y Let it Be, M/Y Mon Plaisir, M/Y Elandess and M/Y Blind Date.