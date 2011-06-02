Heesen Yachts Delivers 50-metre MY/Satori

The official christening of the yacht took place alongside its owner in Monaco last week during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Boasting a top speed of 24 knots she is among the world’s fastest 50-metre yachts. The vessel also features a highly efficient hard-chine hull, designed by Heesen’s in-house naval architects in consultation with Van Oossanen Associates. The sophisticated hull helps deliver her impressive top speed whilst maintaining an economical fuel burn, giving a range of 3.200 NM at 12 knots.

The yacht’s clean exterior lines were designed by Frank Laupman from Omega Architects, whilst award-winning French designer Rémi Tessier was responsible for the elegant interior.

The yacht’s owner has also stated their intention to apply for “La Belle Classe Superyacht” – a certification created by the Yacht Club de Monaco to unite owners who share similar yachting values, including courtesy and respect, fair-play, naval etiquette, elegance and spectacle.