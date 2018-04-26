The first in it’s class, the 50-metre steel superyacht Omaha is a new addition to the ever-growing Heesen Yachts fleet and a remarkable superyacht below the 500GRT threshold.

With Clifford Denn behind the bold and contemporary exterior lines, which draw from the world of classic car design - offering motifs such as the “Fiskers Whiskers” grille of the aft fashion plates and navigation lights - Omaha is built with a large roof overhang on the extended sun deck and an overall muscular appearance to create a flawless first impression.

Sold in December 2017 by Ocean Independence, in close collaboration with Heesen USA, this vessel marks the replacement of the highly successful and award-winning 47-metre steel class, arguably the most successful steel yacht series in the industry with no less than 13 sister ships built and launched since 2001.

Working closely with Reymond Langton and Heesen’s in-house engineers, her Owner’s tailored Omaha’s interior design to suit a family-oriented lifestyle. Described by the yard as 'contemporary and calm', Omaha’s interiors feature light-bleached oak and with stained walnut, with a combination of clean lines and textured materials. Reymond Langton have created a warm and inviting interior that blends high-level luxury with relaxed, easy sophistication.

At 50-metres, Omaha is a spectacular and powerful combination of engineering expertise and ground-breaking design by Heesen’s in-house team. Designed with a traditional full-displacement steel hull that gives her fantastic stability, she is powered by twin MTU 8V4000 M63 engines and is expected to reach a top speed of 15 knots, with a cruising range of 3,800 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Yet to be proven on the water, these figures will be confirmed during the extensive sea trials due to take place on the bracing and challenging North Sea across the upcoming weeks.

Omaha will be delivered to her new owners at the end of June, and with a sister ship currently under construction under the project name Triton (YN 18850), Heesen Yachts is far from done with 2018.