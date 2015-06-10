Heesen Yachts Host Open Day On Board Ilona In Nice
After hosting an open day in London, Heesen Yachts has moved the recently refitted superyacht Ilona to Nice for the next installment of inspection - open to press, brokers and prospective owners alike on June 11th.
Built in 2007, Ilona has had a full refit (including a complete re-paint) at the Heesen shipyard in Oss. With her new looks and pristine condition, this sister-ship of the famous Aurelia represents an amazing opportunity for people who enjoy a good mix of luxury and power.
She is a spacious semi-displacement full-aluminium motor yacht with a maximum speed of 28 knots offers accommodation for 12 guests in 5 cabins. A beautiful motor yacht with exterior and interior design by Omega Architects is available for 8.75M euro.
To visit Ilona in Nice, get in touch with Heesen by clicking here.