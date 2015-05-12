In a rallying call to brokers and potential clients alike, Heesen Yachts will be introducing the newly refurbished Ilona on the waters of the Thames during an open day on the 19th May.

Ilona, the sistership of Aurelia, is a spacious semi-displacement full-aluminium motor yacht with a maximum speed of 28 knots offers accommodation for 12 guests in 5 cabins. This iconic yacht sports exterior and interior design by Omega Architects.

On board Ilona will be the Heesen Team, ready to show visitors around during the open day on the 19th, or by appointment on the 18th and 20th.