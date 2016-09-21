Featuring unique exterior lines and interior styling by Eidsgaard Design, YN 18151 is a custom project billed as embodying the Heesen DNA as a full-aluminium, semi-displacement yacht for fast cruising.

According to Heesen, the translation from drawings to aluminium has worked perfectly and once launched the yacht is certain to generate significant interest among superyacht connoisseurs.

Among her standout features will be the extensive use of curved glass windows designed to give the yacht the aggressive look of a jet fighter.

YN 18151 will be capable of 25.00 knots flat out, from her 55,500.00l. fuel tanks. In terms of accommodation, she will be able to house 10 guests in 5 suites.

The delivery of YN 18151 is scheduled in spring 2018 after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.

Founded by Frans Heesen in 1978, Heesen Yachts was the first Dutch shipyard to employ aluminium for the yacht hulls. Since then the company have become a world leader in design, engineering and construction of high-performance motor yachts.