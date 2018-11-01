Heesen Yachts Land at FLIBS

Between the 31 October and the 5 November, Heesen yachts Septimus and Abbracci will be exhibited at stand number 7 at the SYBASS Superyacht Avenue. We take a closer look at these vessels, both of which are true standard bearers of the pedigree of the shipyard. Heesen, having long enjoyed close ties with the US market, are expecting an overwhelmingly positive reception for Septimus and Abbracci, both of which illustrate the prestige of one of the most successful shipyards in the world…

Style Studded M/Y Septimus

The award winning 50-metre yacht launched by Heesen in 2011 is the head-turning spectacle set to take the show by storm. Currently for sale with Edmiston, she is designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, as an example of classic craftsmanship and a build of the highest quality. Interior spaces are the masterpiece of French designer Remi Tessier, and display a contemporary style backed up by substantial capabilities.

Septimus possesses an impressive array of leisure and relaxation opportunities whilst retaining the intimacy of a yacht of her size. The main deck is separated into a formal dining area and two lounging areas, whilst five comfortable staterooms to sleep ten guests all feature ensuites. She continues to impress with extensive social areas, namely a split-level sundeck entailing enticing amenities such as a jacuzzi, sunbathing terrace and bar. Unsurpassed in quality, her style speaks volumes.

All Eyes on M/Y Abbracci

The second vessel accompanying Heensen to Fort Lauderdale is Abbracci, a prime example of engineering quality and construction of the Heesen brand. Exterior lines are architected by Omega, whilst retaining the Heesen trademark in the ‘pelican beak’ bow and negative sheer. The design for the 55-metre delivers elegant curves that are proportioned to maximise interior space, meaning that interior volume is impressive considering the sleekness of her stature.

The credible, functional and aesthetically charming Abbracci has 60,000 miles of cruising under her belt, accumulated in the space of only six years. This is just one testament to the capability of Heesen’s in-house naval architecture team who worked closely with Van Oossanen to refine the displacement hull. Consequently, Abbracci’s world cruising abilities are unrivalled; she is comfortable in all conditions and covering transoceanic distances, perfect for the intrepid explorer.

Heesen encourages and welcomes visitors to their exhibition space, to come and peruse this years selection for themselves, proving once more to the world their outstanding presence as a global name.