M/Y Lady L, formerly Project Zentric, is the eighth in the successful 44m all-aluminium class. This impressive superyacht was started as an ‘on stock project’ by the shipyard and in this economically tumultuous period, being able to build boats before having buyers is a real sign of financial health.

YN 15944 is the third of the four contracts Heesen signed in 2011. Last November, through Nakhimov Yachts, they sealed the deal and just two months later were able to celebrate the launch.

M/Y Lady L reaches the remarkable top speed of 25 knots, making her the fastest 44m yacht of her style on the market, thanks to twin MTU 2.720kW engines combined with unmatched experience in weight reduction and the ultra-efficient Heesen hull. This ensures an increase in space never means a decrease in speed.

Heesen has designed M/Y Lady L to fully maximise the amount of deck space available resulting in even greater levels of luxury. Its likely guests will spend most of their time at sea on the wonderful 45 square metre sun deck or enjoying the main and upper aft decks - the perfect locations for alfresco dining or just lounging in the shade.

Frank Laupman from Omega designed the timelessly refined interiors where pale woods and precious fabrics emphasise light and space. The sleek, classic Deco design keeps the areas elegant and clutter-free. The main saloon is split into three distinct areas within the open-plan layout. In addition to the main sofas and dining areas, there is an intimate semicircular seating area adjacent to the huge curved sliding glass doors.

The sky lounge has been designed to provide several different entertaining and relaxation spaces. Deep sofas line both sides of the room, while an aft circular arrangement of stools and table creates a laid-back atmosphere. Ten guests can be accommodated in five cabins. The full-beam master suite is situated on the main deck and includes a study and full-beam his-and-hers marble bathroom. Two double and two twin cabins, all with ensuite marble bathrooms, are located on the lower deck.