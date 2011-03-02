Christened Satori by her owner, the name takes from a Zen Buddhist state of sudden enlightenment that is considered the first step toward Nirvana. Built on the experience of launching seventeen 44m and 47m custom yachts, Satori is comprised of Heesen’s expert in-house naval architecture, a proven and efficient hard-chine hull and the acknowledged weight reduction expertise of one of Holland’s leading shipyards with an exterior design from Frank Laupman of Omega Architects.

Superyacht Satori (hull number YN 15250) stands amongst the fastest 50m hulls on the water, offering her owner the opportunity to reach top speeds of 24 knots through MTU 2.720kW engines with a range of 3,200nm at 12 knots.

The owner appointed the award-winning French designer, Rémi Tessier to create the elegant interior of the superyacht – creating an atmosphere which applies to his design ethic, “the art of providing detail without ostentation and in exulting the essential”. As a result, the interior of this incredible 50m superyacht gives a simplistic first impression, but offers an extremely refined edge of detail in every element of the design.

Satori is capable of accommodating ten guests between a master suite on the main deck and four luxurious guest cabins on the lower deck; consisting of two VIP full-beam cabins and two twins. On her main deck, the saloon is divided into three distinct areas and features a notable round dining table, which can also be lowered to create a more informal dining style and transforming the atmosphere of the saloon altogether.

Three social areas offer guests and owners a range of different exterior spaces to relax in. These comprise of a 20m long, split-level sun deck with a large custom-made Jacuzzi, sunbathing terrace and bar; the forward cockpit with U-shaped enclosed sofas facing a large sunbathing area; the al fresco dining area on the upper deck aft; and the aft cockpit.

Captain Mark Lacey, who was also the owner’s Project Manager, comments, “This yacht has pushed Heesen’s custom abilities to an even higher level of excellence. In yachting there are only two possible ways to react to a request from the owner: ‘Yes AND I will see what I can do’. In the construction of this yacht there has been emphatically no place for the response ‘this is not possible’ and we have approached the entire build with this inspiration in mind. Every person of the team has been working extremely hard to create a balanced and beautiful design that I hope will become a classic.”

The delivery of Satori, sistership to the YN 15850, is scheduled for April 2011, after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.

Heesen Yachts has currently sixteen yachts under construction (a total length of 773m) which will be delivered to their owners by 2014. In 2010 the Dutch shipyard signed seven contracts and has signed a further one in early 2011.