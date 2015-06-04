The technical launch (an operation where the dry-dock is slowly flooded) acted as a final milestone for the craftsmen who have worked on her for the past months. As the water lifted the 50 metre work of art, Heesen’s latest addition to their portfolio went from new build to a “lady of the sea” in moments.

Designed to represent a powerful and aggressive personality at the owners wishes, this 50 metre also sports well-defined elements in her exterior lines which were created by Clifford Denn. While still being kept a secret, the yard has heralded her interior as ‘beautifully designed’ by award-winning Raymond Langton.

This custom yacht, of which the building project has been successfully managed by Arcon Yachts, will leave shortly for her sea trials.