Asya’s exterior design combines beautiful traditional lines with a contemporary flair emphasised by the continuous glued glass windows and matching black paintwork on the main deck and upper decks all from the board of the highly talented Frank Laupman of Omega Architects.

Her sophisticated interior from the London-based and multi-award winning studio Bannenberg & Rowell has a distinctly Far Eastern, restful feel, inspired by the designs of Dieter Rams, Frank Lloyd-Wright and Tadao Ando. Simplicity as the ultimate form of sophistication is the guiding principle of Asya’s interior design.

It combines silver-grey oiled oak, mid-gloss lacquer, silk and bronze with contrasting dark Makassar ebony and polished stainless steel detailing and accents.

Thanks to her well-engineered steel hull with bulbous bow, Asya will ensure a smooth path through water, and will be the perfect home away from home in all sea conditions. Two MTU diesel engines 8V 4000 M63, will allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots, and at 12 knots will allow her to have a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

After the launch, Asya will remain at the Oss harbour for final construction and for the commissioning of all her systems. Shortly after New Year she will undergo extensive sea trails in the North Sea, to be then delivered to her owners in February 2015.