Otherwise known by the designation YN 18350, Project Maia - which falls below 500GT - has today entered the water in The Netherlands. Clifford Denn’s beautifully simple and flowing profile embodies the Heesen DNA with original design elements providing a unique and characteristic look.

Love for automotive design is synonymous with yacht designers, and as such, enthusiasts will easily recognize how Project Maia’s exterior lines are inspired by both contemporary and classic car design with features such as grilles on the main deck aft fashion plates, for example.

Heesen’s traditional pelican bow, with its reversed sheer line, is perfectly integrated into the curvaceous shapes introduced by Clifford Denn for a timeless yet sporty look: Clifford has made us proud by creating something refreshingly new while respecting and interpreting the Heesen family feeling.

Outdoor spaces are carefully thought to maximise the balance between the yacht’s interior volumes and exterior spaces. The result is 250 square metres of deck space arranged over three levels.

Maia’s tenders are carried on the foredeck where they can be easily and quickly deployed, and allow for a luxurious beach club, complete with a bar, sauna and pulsating sound system.

Powered by two MTU 1,000 kW engines Project Maia will reach a top speed of 15 knots and will have a range of 3,800nm at cruising speed of 12 knots. At 10 knots the fuel consumption will be 95 L/h and at maximum speed (15 knots) it will be 390 L/h.

Project Maia’s naval architecture and engineering is done by Heesen’s in-house talented and uber-experienced team.

“We appointed Reymond Langton Design, with whom we successfully created the award winning interior of Ann G, to design Maia’s interiors," explains the announcement from Heesen. "They have created a beautiful, classic and homely design that works both as a comfortable and elegant private yacht but, can also accommodate charter guests if so desired.”

Project Maia is now entering the outfitting period at the Heesen shipyard in Oss, and will be available for delivery in 2018 after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.