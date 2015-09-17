Project Alida is a Fast Displacement motor yacht whose clean and muscular exterior lines were penned by Omega Architects, while her lavish interiors will be by the award-winning Bannenberg & Rowell studio.

The ingenious pencil of Frank Laupman has created an exterior design that emphasises the indoor-outdoor connection thanks to numerous glass insertions in the bulwarks and 180-degrees floor to ceiling windows of the 102 sq/m sky lounge. Vertical windows on the main deck together with an original “shark-tooth” design detail on the overhang of the wheelhouse provide Project Alida with a bold and distinctive character that can already be appreciated at this early stage of her construction.

Omega’s clean design without fashion plates and supports has been cleverly engineered and perfectly executed by Heesen Yachts in-house experts. The result is stunning: nothing will come between guests and the breathtaking views they will enjoy when cruising on board Project Alida.

Thanks to the innovative Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) technology, Project Alida will have frugal fuel consumption. Two MTU 8V 4000 M63 diesel engines have been installed aboard the well-engineered FDHF devised by van Oossanen and further developed by Heesen Yachts in-house naval architects. Project Alida will have a remarkable range of 4,500nm at 13 knots, while her cruising speed will be 15 knots at 85% maximum continuous rating.

Project Alida’s voluminous interior (approximately 740GT) will accommodate 12 guests in 6 staterooms. The master suite is traditionally located on the main deck forward, while the other 5 guest cabins are on the lower deck: one full beam VIP aft, two twin cabins amid ship and two double cabins forward all with ensuite bathrooms.

The layout of Project Alida offers plenty of outdoor space, including a generous 110 sq/m sun deck. With two tenders readily accessible on the foredeck for efficient launching and recovery, the lazarette will be dedicated to a beach club accessible both from the main deck and the fixed swim platform.

Project Alida is available for sale and is scheduled to be delivered in Spring 2017 after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.